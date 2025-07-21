New Analyst Forecast: $ITW Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITW. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ITW.
$ITW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
$ITW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $249.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $255.0 on 07/21/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $249.0 on 05/19/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $284.0 on 05/01/2025
- Mig Dobre from Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 05/01/2025
$ITW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$ITW Insider Trading Activity
$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583.
- CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770.
- MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470.
- DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 872 shares for an estimated $210,291
$ITW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 717 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 824 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,057,541 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $508,727,012
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 1,513,683 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $375,408,520
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 1,427,450 shares (+55978.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,021,874
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 508,381 shares (+239.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,083,571
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 436,866 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,347,136
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 350,221 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,858,310
- MORGAN STANLEY added 338,944 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,061,501
