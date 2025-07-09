New Analyst Forecast: $ITW Given $240.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITW. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 240.0 for ITW.

$ITW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $249.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $233.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $284.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Mig Dobre from Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $253.0 on 04/14/2025

$ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ITW Insider Trading Activity

$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583 .

. CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770 .

. MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470 .

. DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 872 shares for an estimated $210,291

$ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 718 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 801 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

