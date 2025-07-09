New Analyst Forecast: $ITW Given $240.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITW. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 240.0 for ITW.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITW forecast page.
$ITW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $249.0 on 05/19/2025
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $233.0 on 05/01/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $284.0 on 05/01/2025
- Mig Dobre from Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 05/01/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $253.0 on 04/14/2025
$ITW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ITW Insider Trading Activity
$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583.
- CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770.
- MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470.
- DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 872 shares for an estimated $210,291
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ITW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 718 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 801 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 1,513,683 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $375,408,520
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 1,427,450 shares (+55978.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,021,874
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 508,381 shares (+239.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,083,571
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 436,866 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,347,136
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 350,221 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,858,310
- MORGAN STANLEY added 338,944 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,061,501
- UBS GROUP AG removed 310,749 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,068,859
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.