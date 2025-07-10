Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ITUB Given 'Neutral' Rating

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITUB. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ITUB.

$ITUB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITUB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

$ITUB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $ITUB stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 67,538,576 shares (+662.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $371,462,168
  • ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 41,390,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,645,830
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 41,221,759 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,719,674
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 22,799,146 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,395,303
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 11,508,845 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,298,647
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 9,279,326 shares (+77.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,036,293
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,118,928 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,654,104

