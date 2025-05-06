Stocks
ITT

New Analyst Forecast: $ITT Given 'Overweight' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITT. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ITT.

$ITT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITT forecast page.

$ITT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ITT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $ITT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 588,572 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,095,167
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 360,123 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,454,374
  • FINDLAY PARK PARTNERS LLP added 358,533 shares (+716.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,227,195
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 326,947 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,714,187
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 321,151 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,479,863
  • BOWEN HANES & CO INC removed 263,410 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,636,020
  • COVEA FINANCE removed 199,900 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,819,084

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ITT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.