New Analyst Forecast: $ITT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITT. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ITT.
$ITT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
$ITT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 03/05.
$ITT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $ITT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 588,572 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,095,167
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 360,123 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,454,374
- FINDLAY PARK PARTNERS LLP added 358,533 shares (+716.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,227,195
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 326,947 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,714,187
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 321,151 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,479,863
- BOWEN HANES & CO INC removed 263,410 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,636,020
- COVEA FINANCE removed 199,900 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,819,084
