New Analyst Forecast: $ITT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITT. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ITT.

$ITT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

$ITT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

on 03/31, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 03/05.

$ITT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $ITT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

