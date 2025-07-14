New Analyst Forecast: $ITT Given $186.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITT. Vladimir Bystricky from Citigroup set a price target of 186.0 for ITT.

$ITT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ITT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vladimir Bystricky from Citigroup set a target price of $186.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $177.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $171.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $160.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $168.0 on 02/07/2025

$ITT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

on 03/31, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 03/05.

$ITT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $ITT stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

