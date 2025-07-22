New Analyst Forecast: $ITRI Given $128.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITRI. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 128.0 for ITRI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITRI forecast page.

$ITRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITRI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ITRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $128.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $155.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $121.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $132.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $131.0 on 02/26/2025

$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ITRI Data Alerts

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 73,412 shares for an estimated $7,965,184 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,810 shares for an estimated $1,868,423 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,280 shares for an estimated $1,404,732 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,029 shares for an estimated $1,396,909 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,555 shares for an estimated $871,149 .

. MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,900 shares for an estimated $640,272 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,506 shares for an estimated $155,446 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,036 shares for an estimated $103,516 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 634 shares for an estimated $63,200.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.