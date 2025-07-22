New Analyst Forecast: $ITRI Given $128.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITRI. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 128.0 for ITRI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITRI forecast page.
$ITRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITRI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ITRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $128.0 on 07/22/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $155.0 on 07/14/2025
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $121.0 on 05/05/2025
- Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $132.0 on 02/26/2025
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $131.0 on 02/26/2025
$ITRI Insider Trading Activity
$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 73,412 shares for an estimated $7,965,184.
- JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,810 shares for an estimated $1,868,423.
- JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,280 shares for an estimated $1,404,732.
- JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,029 shares for an estimated $1,396,909.
- DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,555 shares for an estimated $871,149.
- MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,900 shares for an estimated $640,272.
- CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,506 shares for an estimated $155,446.
- LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,036 shares for an estimated $103,516.
- DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 634 shares for an estimated $63,200.
$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 509,952 shares (+194.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,422,571
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 420,978 shares (+145.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,101,655
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 413,487 shares (+129.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,316,898
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 390,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,911,608
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 357,190 shares (+256.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,419,224
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 342,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,872,652
- FMR LLC added 234,037 shares (+324.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,517,716
