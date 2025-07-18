New Analyst Forecast: $ITRG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITRG. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ITRG.
$ITRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
$ITRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $ITRG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,210,438 shares (+2592.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,500,943
- SPROTT INC. removed 910,411 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,128,909
- EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 635,000 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $787,400
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 605,216 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $750,467
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 587,730 shares (+1310.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $728,785
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 463,148 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,303
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 459,468 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $569,740
