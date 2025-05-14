New Analyst Forecast: $ITOS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITOS. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ITOS.

$ITOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITOS forecast page.

$ITOS Insider Trading Activity

$ITOS insiders have traded $ITOS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW GALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $38,635

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ITOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ITOS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.