New Analyst Forecast: $ITOS Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITOS. Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 12.0 for ITOS.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITOS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ITOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Christopher Raymond from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025

$ITOS Insider Trading Activity

$ITOS insiders have traded $ITOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 2 purchases buying 4,958,978 shares for an estimated $38,685,561 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANSBERT GADICKE sold 1,031,931 shares for an estimated $8,317,363

BIOVENTURES 2014, L.P. MPM sold 630,191 shares for an estimated $5,079,339

BIOVENTURES 2018, L.P. MPM sold 630,191 shares for an estimated $5,079,339

$ITOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ITOS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

