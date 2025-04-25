New Analyst Forecast: $ITGR Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ITGR. Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a price target of 150.0 for ITGR.
$ITGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $ITGR stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 282,485 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,336,054
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 279,231 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,003,692
- FMR LLC added 278,610 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,921,397
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 194,895 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,827,485
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 185,582 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,593,326
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 171,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,775,417
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 169,827 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,505,474
