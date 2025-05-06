New Analyst Forecast: $IT Given $400.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IT. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 400.0 for IT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IT forecast page.

$IT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 03/25/2025

$IT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IT Insider Trading Activity

$IT insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C SMITH has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 54,817 shares for an estimated $29,835,188 .

. EUGENE A HALL (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,296 shares for an estimated $9,993,925 .

. CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) sold 3,516 shares for an estimated $1,936,647

ALWYN DAWKINS (EVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,643,939 .

. JOSEPH P. BECK (EVP, Global Technology Sales) sold 2,445 shares for an estimated $1,352,916

YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Research & Advisory) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,913 shares for an estimated $971,188 .

. PETER BISSON sold 1,743 shares for an estimated $921,367

SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $888,000

KENNETH ALLARD (EVP, Digital Markets) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $880,952

KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $793,530

EILEEN SERRA sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $587,724

VALENTIN SRIBAR (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 860 shares for an estimated $475,580

AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 521 shares for an estimated $287,529 .

. CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 411 shares for an estimated $214,229 .

. WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) sold 189 shares for an estimated $98,949

JOHN J RINELLO (SVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 180 shares for an estimated $92,133.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $IT stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.