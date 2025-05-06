New Analyst Forecast: $IT Given $400.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IT. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 400.0 for IT.
$IT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 05/01/2025
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 03/25/2025
$IT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$IT Insider Trading Activity
$IT insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C SMITH has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 54,817 shares for an estimated $29,835,188.
- EUGENE A HALL (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,296 shares for an estimated $9,993,925.
- CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) sold 3,516 shares for an estimated $1,936,647
- ALWYN DAWKINS (EVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,643,939.
- JOSEPH P. BECK (EVP, Global Technology Sales) sold 2,445 shares for an estimated $1,352,916
- YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Research & Advisory) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,913 shares for an estimated $971,188.
- PETER BISSON sold 1,743 shares for an estimated $921,367
- SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $888,000
- KENNETH ALLARD (EVP, Digital Markets) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $880,952
- KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $793,530
- EILEEN SERRA sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $587,724
- VALENTIN SRIBAR (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 860 shares for an estimated $475,580
- AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 521 shares for an estimated $287,529.
- CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 411 shares for an estimated $214,229.
- WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) sold 189 shares for an estimated $98,949
- JOHN J RINELLO (SVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 180 shares for an estimated $92,133.
$IT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $IT stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,033,624 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $433,853,337
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 566,700 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,549,149
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 253,288 shares (+184.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,710,437
- FMR LLC added 223,087 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,078,958
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 197,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,967,487
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 190,326 shares (+178.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,207,237
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 187,854 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,009,627
