New Analyst Forecast: $IT Given $345.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IT. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 345.0 for IT.

$IT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $480.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $345.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $480.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $535.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $557.0 on 03/21/2025

$IT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$IT Insider Trading Activity

$IT insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) sold 5,396 shares for an estimated $2,421,616

CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) sold 3,415 shares for an estimated $1,537,330

YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 1,740 shares for an estimated $881,257

KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,880 shares for an estimated $792,438

EILEEN SERRA sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $587,724

ROBIN B KRANICH (EVP & CHRO) sold 739 shares for an estimated $322,573

AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 650 shares for an estimated $292,500 .

. ANNE SUTHERLAND FUCHS sold 655 shares for an estimated $270,704

WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) sold 538 shares for an estimated $241,610

JOHN J RINELLO (SVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 289 shares for an estimated $139,695 .

. CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) sold 188 shares for an estimated $84,067

$IT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of $IT stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

