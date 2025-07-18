New Analyst Forecast: $IT Given $345.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IT. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 345.0 for IT.
$IT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $480.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $345.0 on 07/18/2025
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $480.0 on 07/15/2025
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $535.0 on 05/07/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 04/21/2025
- Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $557.0 on 03/21/2025
$IT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$IT Insider Trading Activity
$IT insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) sold 5,396 shares for an estimated $2,421,616
- CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) sold 3,415 shares for an estimated $1,537,330
- YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 1,740 shares for an estimated $881,257
- KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,880 shares for an estimated $792,438
- EILEEN SERRA sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $587,724
- ROBIN B KRANICH (EVP & CHRO) sold 739 shares for an estimated $322,573
- AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 650 shares for an estimated $292,500.
- ANNE SUTHERLAND FUCHS sold 655 shares for an estimated $270,704
- WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) sold 538 shares for an estimated $241,610
- JOHN J RINELLO (SVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 289 shares for an estimated $139,695.
- CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) sold 188 shares for an estimated $84,067
$IT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of $IT stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,033,624 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $433,853,337
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 932,077 shares (+692.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $391,229,999
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 717,933 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,345,197
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 498,034 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $201,315,303
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 433,733 shares (+484.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,055,089
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 378,200 shares (+257.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,745,668
- FMR LLC added 348,024 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,079,593
