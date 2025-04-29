New Analyst Forecast: $ISRG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ISRG. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ISRG.

$ISRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $622.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $560.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $605.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $650.0 on 12/02/2024

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

on 01/30. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/21, 01/10, 12/23.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE SAMATH (EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 31,285 shares for an estimated $16,809,860 .

. GARY S GUTHART (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,591 shares for an estimated $13,085,803 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,306 shares for an estimated $12,655,297 .

. DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 12,744 shares for an estimated $6,405,064 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260 .

. MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $1,368,015 .

. FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

AMY L LADD sold 150 shares for an estimated $84,990

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 800 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

