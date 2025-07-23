New Analyst Forecast: $ISRG Given $571.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ISRG. Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a price target of 571.0 for ISRG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ISRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ISRG forecast page.

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $575.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $571.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $550.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Imron Zafar from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $440.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $650.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $635.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $575.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $605.0 on 04/23/2025

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ISRG Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 01/29.

on 04/09, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 12,535 shares for an estimated $6,271,994 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,840 shares for an estimated $5,438,101 .

. JAMIE SAMATH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 8,462 shares for an estimated $4,817,912 .

. AMY L LADD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,926 shares for an estimated $4,521,660 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260 .

. MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 3,641 shares for an estimated $2,025,818 .

. JAMI K NACHTSHEIM sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,248,000

FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,140 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 832 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.