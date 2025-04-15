New Analyst Forecast: $IRWD Given $1.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IRWD. Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a price target of 1.0 for IRWD.

$IRWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRWD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $1.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 01/31/2025

$IRWD Insider Trading Activity

$IRWD insiders have traded $IRWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A MCCOURT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 139,064 shares for an estimated $244,752

MICHAEL SHETZLINE (SVP, CMO, Head-Res&Drug) sold 41,269 shares for an estimated $72,633

MINARDO JOHN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 38,938 shares for an estimated $68,530

SRAVAN KUMAR EMANY (SVP, COO and CFO) sold 11,001 shares for an estimated $44,884

ANDREW DAVIS (SVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 5,360 shares for an estimated $21,868

GREGORY S. MARTINI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,052 shares for an estimated $21,211

RONALD SILVER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 12,048 shares for an estimated $21,204

$IRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $IRWD stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

