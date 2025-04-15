New Analyst Forecast: $IRWD Given $1.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IRWD. Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a price target of 1.0 for IRWD.
$IRWD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRWD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $1.0 on 04/14/2025
- Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 01/31/2025
$IRWD Insider Trading Activity
$IRWD insiders have traded $IRWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS A MCCOURT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 139,064 shares for an estimated $244,752
- MICHAEL SHETZLINE (SVP, CMO, Head-Res&Drug) sold 41,269 shares for an estimated $72,633
- MINARDO JOHN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 38,938 shares for an estimated $68,530
- SRAVAN KUMAR EMANY (SVP, COO and CFO) sold 11,001 shares for an estimated $44,884
- ANDREW DAVIS (SVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 5,360 shares for an estimated $21,868
- GREGORY S. MARTINI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,052 shares for an estimated $21,211
- RONALD SILVER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 12,048 shares for an estimated $21,204
$IRWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $IRWD stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,499,542 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,072,971
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,591,048 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,048,342
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,268,000 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,617,240
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,254,571 shares (+135.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,557,749
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,232,377 shares (+130.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,459,430
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,151,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,098,965
- NORGES BANK removed 1,140,786 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,053,681
