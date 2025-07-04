New Analyst Forecast: $IRON Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IRON. Sean Laaman from Disc Medicine set a price target of 85.0 for IRON.
$IRON Insider Trading Activity
$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065.
- MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065.
- WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,411 shares for an estimated $678,697.
- RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,661 shares for an estimated $479,941.
- JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 5,574 shares for an estimated $304,228
- JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,136 shares for an estimated $275,681.
- PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217
- JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873
$IRON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,577,106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,287,541
- FMR LLC added 1,358,133 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,417,722
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 1,071,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,207,378
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 948,094 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,063,386
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 698,321 shares (+1144.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,664,654
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 529,057 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,262,389
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 370,551 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,394,151
