New Analyst Forecast: $IRON Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IRON. Sean Laaman from Disc Medicine set a price target of 85.0 for IRON.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,411 shares for an estimated $678,697 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,661 shares for an estimated $479,941 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 5,574 shares for an estimated $304,228

JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,136 shares for an estimated $275,681 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

