New Analyst Forecast: $IREN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IREN. Macquarie gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IREN.

$IREN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IREN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/09/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$IREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $IREN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

