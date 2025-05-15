New Analyst Forecast: $IREN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IREN. Macquarie gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IREN.
$IREN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IREN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/09/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
$IREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $IREN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,684,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,620,651
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 3,366,130 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,499,731
- WALLEYE TRADING LLC added 3,319,029 shares (+1086.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,212,886
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH added 3,034,393 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,479,453
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 2,945,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,938,095
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,299,068 shares (+1526.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,001,324
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,224,146 shares (+295.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,841,113
