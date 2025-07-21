New Analyst Forecast: $IR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IR. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $IR.

$IR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

$IR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $95.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $104.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $92.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $91.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $111.0 on 02/18/2025

$IR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 04/14 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 04/14 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$IR Insider Trading Activity

$IR insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 38,657 shares for an estimated $3,209,768

ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,728 shares for an estimated $2,127,812 .

. ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $293,230

$IR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $IR stock to their portfolio, and 447 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

