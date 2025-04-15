New Analyst Forecast: $IR Given $77.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IR. Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 77.0 for IR.
$IR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $77.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $96.0 on 03/10/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025
$IR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
$IR Insider Trading Activity
$IR insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,462 shares for an estimated $3,455,738.
- MICHAEL J SCHESKE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,531 shares for an estimated $246,620
$IR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $IR stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,776,310 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $432,065,002
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,643,236 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,567,128
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,127,530 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,456,363
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,083,217 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,447,809
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,032,376 shares (+187.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,848,732
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,644,375 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,750,162
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,606,363 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,311,596
