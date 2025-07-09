New Analyst Forecast: $IQV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IQV. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IQV.

$IQV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IQV in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

$IQV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IQV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $IQV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $180.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $177.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $190.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $161.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

$IQV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25.

on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/15, 02/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

$IQV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of $IQV stock to their portfolio, and 473 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

