IQV

New Analyst Forecast: $IQV Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IQV. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IQV.

$IQV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IQV in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

$IQV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IQV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $IQV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $180.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $177.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $190.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $161.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

$IQV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$IQV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of $IQV stock to their portfolio, and 473 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

