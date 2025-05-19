New Analyst Forecast: $IQV Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IQV. Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 190.0 for IQV.

$IQV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IQV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IQV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

$IQV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

$IQV Insider Trading Activity

$IQV insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G DANHAKL purchased 1,275 shares for an estimated $255,739

$IQV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of $IQV stock to their portfolio, and 615 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

