New Analyst Forecast: $IQV Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IQV. Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 190.0 for IQV.
$IQV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IQV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IQV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 05/15/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/07/2025
- Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025
$IQV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
$IQV Insider Trading Activity
$IQV insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G DANHAKL purchased 1,275 shares for an estimated $255,739
$IQV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of $IQV stock to their portfolio, and 615 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,045,242 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,276,164
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 863,243 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,189,740
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 854,732 shares (+5036.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,689,251
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 851,811 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,389,379
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 798,534 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,781,544
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 725,814 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,961,008
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. AG removed 614,028 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,253,136
