New Analyst Forecast: $IQV Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IQV. Luke Sergott from Barclays set a price target of 165.0 for IQV.
$IQV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IQV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IQV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/07/2025
- Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025
$IQV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
$IQV Insider Trading Activity
$IQV insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G DANHAKL purchased 1,275 shares for an estimated $255,739
$IQV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $IQV stock to their portfolio, and 587 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,749,830 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,859,093
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,156,573 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,278,160
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,029,333 shares (+301.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,274,227
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 905,960 shares (+396.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,030,199
- INVESCO LTD. added 902,226 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,296,431
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 854,732 shares (+5036.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,689,251
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 851,811 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,389,379
