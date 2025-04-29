Stocks
IQV

New Analyst Forecast: $IQV Given $160.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IQV. Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a price target of 160.0 for IQV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IQV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IQV forecast page.

$IQV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IQV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IQV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Jaliendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $265.0 on 11/04/2024
  • Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024

$IQV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IQV Insider Trading Activity

$IQV insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IQV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 412 institutional investors add shares of $IQV stock to their portfolio, and 589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 1,749,830 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,859,093
  • IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 1,591,807 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,805,993
  • HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,156,573 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,278,160
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,029,333 shares (+301.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,274,227
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 905,960 shares (+396.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,030,199
  • INVESCO LTD. added 902,226 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,296,431
  • LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 851,811 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,389,379

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IQV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.