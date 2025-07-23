Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $IPI Given $24.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IPI. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 24.0 for IPI.

$IPI Insider Trading Activity

$IPI insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$IPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $IPI stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

