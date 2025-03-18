New Analyst Forecast: $IPGP Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IPGP. An analyst from C.L. King set a price target of 76.0 for IPGP.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IPGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from C.L. King set a target price of $76.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $100.0 on 10/28/2024

$IPGP Insider Trading Activity

$IPGP insiders have traded $IPGP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAPONTSEV TRUST I VALENTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,696,309.

$IPGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $IPGP stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

