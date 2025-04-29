New Analyst Forecast: $IPGP Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IPGP. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 72.0 for IPGP.
$IPGP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IPGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $72.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from C.L. King set a target price of $76.0 on 03/18/2025
$IPGP Insider Trading Activity
$IPGP insiders have traded $IPGP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAPONTSEV TRUST I VALENTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,696,309.
$IPGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $IPGP stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 667,029 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,506,348
- MORGAN STANLEY added 250,454 shares (+149.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,213,014
- PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 240,000 shares (+375.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,452,800
- NORGES BANK removed 237,418 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,265,036
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 220,372 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,025,451
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 173,584 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,623,028
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 145,244 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,562,143
