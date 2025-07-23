New Analyst Forecast: $IPG Given $25.6 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IPG. Adam Berlin from UBS set a price target of 25.6 for IPG.

$IPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Berlin from UBS set a target price of $25.6 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julien Roch from Barclays set a target price of $27.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 04/15/2025

$IPG Insider Trading Activity

$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672

ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706

CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380

$IPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.