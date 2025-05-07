New Analyst Forecast: $IP Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IP. Mark Weintraub from Seaport Global set a price target of 60.0 for IP.

$IP Insider Trading Activity

$IP insiders have traded $IP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLLY G. GOUGHNOUR (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,343

KATHRYN D SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $68,748.

$IP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $IP stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

