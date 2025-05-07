New Analyst Forecast: $IP Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IP. Mark Weintraub from Seaport Global set a price target of 60.0 for IP.
$IP Insider Trading Activity
$IP insiders have traded $IP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLLY G. GOUGHNOUR (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,343
- KATHRYN D SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $68,748.
$IP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $IP stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 12,191,361 shares (+68.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $656,139,049
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,816,027 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,335,040
- FMR LLC added 8,720,575 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,341,346
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,440,306 shares (+658.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $400,437,268
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,697,170 shares (+278.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,981,689
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,782,042 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,421,940
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 2,472,443 shares (+3304.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,904,834
