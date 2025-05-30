New Analyst Forecast: $IP Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IP. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 59.0 for IP.
$IP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $59.0 on 05/28/2025
- Mark Weintraub from Seaport Global set a target price of $60.0 on 05/05/2025
$IP Insider Trading Activity
$IP insiders have traded $IP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLLY G. GOUGHNOUR (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,343
- KATHRYN D SULLIVAN sold 600 shares for an estimated $35,034
$IP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $IP stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 21,901,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,168,470,206
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 21,428,455 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,143,208,074
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 10,760,668 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,081,637
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,816,027 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,335,040
- STATE STREET CORP added 7,056,645 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,472,010
- UBS GROUP AG removed 6,254,564 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,680,989
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,997,038 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,591,977
