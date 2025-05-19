New Analyst Forecast: $IOVA Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOVA. David Dai from UBS set a price target of 2.0 for IOVA.

$IOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.5 on 01/31/2025

$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

