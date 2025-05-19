New Analyst Forecast: $IOVA Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOVA. David Dai from UBS set a price target of 2.0 for IOVA.
$IOVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025
- Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.5 on 01/31/2025
$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 9,400,478 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,303,591
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,489,799 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,281,030
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,118,055 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,713,123
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,904,436 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,001,771
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,511,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,692,962
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,655,000
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,609,858 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,690,827
