New Analyst Forecast: $IOT Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOT. Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 50.0 for IOT.

$IOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 03/09/2025

on 03/09/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $57.0 on 02/03/2025

$IOT Insider Trading Activity

$IOT insiders have traded $IOT stock on the open market 501 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 501 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIT BISWAS (CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 199 sales selling 2,992,000 shares for an estimated $139,148,313 .

. JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 173 sales selling 2,812,000 shares for an estimated $131,199,001 .

. MARC L ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. PARALLEL FUND IV, L.P. AH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND I, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND III, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. DOMINIC PHILLIPS (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 243,227 shares for an estimated $10,527,081 .

. ADAM ELTOUKHY (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 223,004 shares for an estimated $10,041,605 .

. LARA CAIMI (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 94,229 shares for an estimated $4,247,127 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,891,893 .

. JAMES ANDREW MUNK (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,703 shares for an estimated $1,351,430.

$IOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $IOT stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

