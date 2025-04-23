New Analyst Forecast: $IOSP Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOSP. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 115.0 for IOSP.

$IOSP Insider Trading Activity

$IOSP insiders have traded $IOSP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN CLEMINSON (EVP & CFO) sold 4,275 shares for an estimated $431,678

PHILIP JOHN BOON (Executive VP Business Ops) sold 3,754 shares for an estimated $387,792

CORBIN BARNES (SVP, Corporate Dev and IR) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,597 shares for an estimated $375,795 .

. DAVID B. JONES (SVP, GC & CCO) sold 3,091 shares for an estimated $319,304

MILTON C BLACKMORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $194,574 .

. CLAUDIA POCCIA sold 300 shares for an estimated $35,964

LARRY PADFIELD sold 196 shares for an estimated $20,247

HARDY LOUIS III GRIFFIN (SVP, HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 161 shares for an estimated $18,920

$IOSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $IOSP stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

