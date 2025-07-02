New Analyst Forecast: $IONQ Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $IONQ.

$IONQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IONQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IONQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IONQ forecast page.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,013,278 shares for an estimated $268,900,667 .

. MASI NICCOLO DE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,606,780 shares for an estimated $105,185,174 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 237,706 shares for an estimated $8,865,620 .

. RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,430 shares for an estimated $3,739,764 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

INDER M SINGH sold 43,391 shares for an estimated $1,699,872

KATHRYN K. CHOU sold 25,696 shares for an estimated $1,039,768

WENDY THOMAS sold 16,696 shares for an estimated $658,296

ROBERT T. CARDILLO sold 10,058 shares for an estimated $404,578

GABRIELLE B TOLEDANO sold 792 shares for an estimated $32,868

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.