New Analyst Forecast: $IOBT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IOBT. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IOBT.

$IOBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$IOBT Insider Trading Activity

$IOBT insiders have traded $IOBT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QASIM IFTIKHAR AHMAD (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 31,350 shares for an estimated $26,553

MAI-BRITT ZOCCA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $10,120

DEVIN WHITTEMORE SMITH (General Counsel) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,720

AMY SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,250 shares for an estimated $8,482

$IOBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $IOBT stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

