New Analyst Forecast: $INVX Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INVX. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 20.0 for INVX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INVX forecast page.
$INVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INVX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025
- Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/09/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.