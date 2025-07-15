New Analyst Forecast: $INVX Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INVX. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 20.0 for INVX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INVX forecast page.

$INVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INVX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.