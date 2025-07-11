New Analyst Forecast: $INVA Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INVA. Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 26.0 for INVA.

$INVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Louise Chen from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

$INVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $600,000 on 03/25, 03/24.

$INVA Insider Trading Activity

$INVA insiders have traded $INVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER J DENNER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,618,295 shares for an estimated $28,395,442.

$INVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $INVA stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

