New Analyst Forecast: $INVA Given $26.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INVA. Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 26.0 for INVA.

$INVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Louise Chen from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

$INVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INVA Insider Trading Activity

$INVA insiders have traded $INVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALEXANDER J DENNER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,618,295 shares for an estimated $28,395,442.

$INVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $INVA stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

