INTU

New Analyst Forecast: $INTU Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTU. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $INTU.

$INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

$INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 201 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 201 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 121 sales selling 317,228 shares for an estimated $197,907,309.
  • SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370.
  • ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,810 shares for an estimated $15,856,967.
  • LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,650 shares for an estimated $13,001,069.
  • KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,141 shares for an estimated $11,155,082.
  • MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) sold 7,385 shares for an estimated $4,431,934
  • EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200
  • SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,409 shares for an estimated $882,856.
  • LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838.
  • MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 922 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 1,069 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice.






Stocks mentioned

INTU

