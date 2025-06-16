New Analyst Forecast: $INTU Given $880.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTU. Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a price target of 880.0 for INTU.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INTU forecast page.

$INTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $800.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $880.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $750.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $850.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $750.0 on 05/19/2025

$INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $250,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/01, 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 248 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 248 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 131 sales selling 374,322 shares for an estimated $249,570,733 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 79,832 shares for an estimated $57,686,712 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,714 shares for an estimated $30,550,865 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 17,470 shares for an estimated $12,545,564 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,700 shares for an estimated $12,177,029 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,458 shares for an estimated $1,124,465 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 832 shares for an estimated $568,263.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 923 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 1,074 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.