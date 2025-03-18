New Analyst Forecast: $INTR Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTR. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for INTR.
$INTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $INTR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. removed 2,723,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,138,023
- SHARP CAPITAL GESTORA DE RECURSOS LTDA. removed 2,179,692 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,516,748
- SWEDBANK AB added 1,854,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,825,568
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 1,398,316 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,900,893
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 1,088,562 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,593,731
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,086,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,586,042
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 981,308 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,141,119
