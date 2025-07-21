New Analyst Forecast: $INTC Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTC. Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a price target of 25.0 for INTC.
$INTC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/21/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $24.5 on 07/21/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 07/03/2025
- Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $23.0 on 05/21/2025
- Jay Goldberg from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 04/30/2025
$INTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS sold up to $15,000 on 06/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/13, 03/03, 02/26, 02/20, 02/14, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
$INTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 841 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 54,973,681 shares (+583.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,248,452,295
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 53,661,741 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,218,658,138
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 28,963,610 shares (+129.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $657,763,583
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 15,412,728 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $345,245,107
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 14,901,457 shares (+99.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,412,088
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 13,710,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,366,476
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,869,494 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,846,208
