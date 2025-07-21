New Analyst Forecast: $INTC Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTC. Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a price target of 25.0 for INTC.

$INTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $24.5 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $23.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Jay Goldberg from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 04/30/2025

$INTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 841 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

