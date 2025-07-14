New Analyst Forecast: $INTA Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INTA. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 44.0 for INTA.

$INTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $INTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 01/16/2025

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 01/17.

on 04/09, 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/22.

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 229 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 229 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 456,217 shares for an estimated $27,979,039 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 212,716 shares for an estimated $13,018,580 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 87,238 shares for an estimated $5,474,049 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 61,457 shares for an estimated $3,779,318 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 43,560 shares for an estimated $2,782,841 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 41,526 shares for an estimated $2,556,470 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 29,665 shares for an estimated $1,829,316 .

. NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

