New Analyst Forecast: $INSP Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INSP. Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 200.0 for INSP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INSP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INSP forecast page.

$INSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/15/2025

$INSP Insider Trading Activity

$INSP insiders have traded $INSP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY BAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,531 shares for an estimated $5,428,261 .

. JOHN RONDONI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,928 shares for an estimated $536,332 .

. SHAWN MCCORMICK sold 360 shares for an estimated $57,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $INSP stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.