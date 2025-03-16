New Analyst Forecast: $INSE Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INSE. David Scharf from JMP Securities set a price target of 14.0 for INSE.

$INSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025

$INSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.