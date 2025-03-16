New Analyst Forecast: $INSE Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INSE. David Scharf from JMP Securities set a price target of 14.0 for INSE.
$INSE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 03/14/2025
- David Bain from New Street set a target price of $21.0 on 03/14/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 03/14/2025
$INSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 323,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,994,210
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC removed 309,997 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,805,472
- HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. removed 259,537 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,348,809
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 217,070 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,964,483
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 178,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,659,005
- SAMJO MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 175,962 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,592,456
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,357,500
