New Analyst Forecast: $INN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INN. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $INN.
$INN Insider Trading Activity
$INN insiders have traded $INN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FORCE INVESTMENT, LLC BRIGHT sold 21,207 shares for an estimated $135,300
- THOMAS W. STOREY has made 2 purchases buying 43,388 shares for an estimated $75,167 and 0 sales.
$INN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $INN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 735,223 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,977,556
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 726,649 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,931,171
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 546,068 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,954,227
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 442,883 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,395,997
- MAN GROUP PLC added 430,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,329,232
- INVESCO LTD. added 336,150 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,818,571
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 284,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,540,870
