New Analyst Forecast: $INMD Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INMD. Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of 'Hold' for $INMD.
$INMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
$INMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.625.
Here are some recent targets:
- Caitlin Cronin from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 07/11/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 04/30/2025
- Danielle Antalffy from UBS set a target price of $16.25 on 04/29/2025
- Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 04/14/2025
$INMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $INMD stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 788,157 shares (+234.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,981,905
- FIL LTD removed 445,000 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,894,299
- DDD PARTNERS, LLC added 382,938 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,793,320
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 348,661 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,185,246
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 329,001 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,836,477
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 325,731 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,778,467
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 295,296 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,238,551
