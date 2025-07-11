New Analyst Forecast: $INMD Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INMD. Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of 'Hold' for $INMD.

$INMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

$INMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.625.

Here are some recent targets:

Caitlin Cronin from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Danielle Antalffy from UBS set a target price of $16.25 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 04/14/2025

$INMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $INMD stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

