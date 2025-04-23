New Analyst Forecast: $INGR Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INGR. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 155.0 for INGR.

$INGR Insider Trading Activity

$INGR insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D GRAY (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,869 shares for an estimated $8,052,689 .

. JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,144 shares for an estimated $6,352,395 .

. LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,822 shares for an estimated $1,582,191 .

. JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $170.

$INGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $INGR stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

