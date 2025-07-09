New Analyst Forecast: $INGR Given $151.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INGR. Cody Ross from UBS set a price target of 151.0 for INGR.

$INGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INGR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Cody Ross from UBS set a target price of $151.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Ben Bienvenu from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $150.0 on 02/05/2025

$INGR Insider Trading Activity

$INGR insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,144 shares for an estimated $6,352,395 .

. ROBERT A. RITCHIE (SVP, Food & Industrial Ingred.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,684 shares for an estimated $921,391 .

. LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $325,975 .

. JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $65.

$INGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $INGR stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

