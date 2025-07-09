New Analyst Forecast: $INGR Given $151.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INGR. Cody Ross from UBS set a price target of 151.0 for INGR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INGR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INGR forecast page.
$INGR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INGR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cody Ross from UBS set a target price of $151.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 04/22/2025
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 02/05/2025
- Ben Bienvenu from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $150.0 on 02/05/2025
$INGR Insider Trading Activity
$INGR insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,144 shares for an estimated $6,352,395.
- ROBERT A. RITCHIE (SVP, Food & Industrial Ingred.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,684 shares for an estimated $921,391.
- LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $325,975.
- JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $65.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$INGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $INGR stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,246,064 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,480,313
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 378,677 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,200,917
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 361,584 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,889,772
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 343,699 shares (+58.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,471,541
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 335,052 shares (+1093.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,302,380
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 332,718 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,986,800
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 302,178 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,857,487
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.