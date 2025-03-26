New Analyst Forecast: $INGM Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INGM. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 24.0 for INGM.

$INGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INGM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $INGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $24.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Ananda Barush from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $30.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Matthew Sheerin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $28.0 on 11/18/2024

$INGM Insider Trading Activity

$INGM insiders have traded $INGM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY, LLC PLATINUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,790,000 shares for an estimated $215,380,000 .

. ALAIN MONIE purchased 227,000 shares for an estimated $4,994,000

CHRISTIAN B COOK purchased 46,000 shares for an estimated $1,012,000

PAUL D BAY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 45,500 shares for an estimated $1,001,000

MICHAEL ZILIS (Executive VP & CFO) purchased 28,250 shares for an estimated $621,500

CAROLYN HORNSTEIN (SVP, Controller & CAO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $220,000

SCOTT D SHERMAN (Executive VP, Human Resources) purchased 9,100 shares for an estimated $200,200

MARY ANN SIGLER purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $165,000

