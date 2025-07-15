New Analyst Forecast: $ING Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ING. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ING.
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ING in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
$ING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $ING stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,394,418 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,496,648
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,499,925 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,973,530
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,840,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,060,116
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,106,926 shares (+197.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,684,680
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 976,104 shares (+235.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,121,877
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC added 869,281 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,029,214
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 765,144 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,989,170
