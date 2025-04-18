New Analyst Forecast: $INFY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFY. Investec gave a rating of 'Buy' for $INFY.
$INFY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INFY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Investec issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025
$INFY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $INFY stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,639,142 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,369,992
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 8,184,428 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,402,661
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,284,170 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,669,006
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,693,127 shares (+270.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,713,343
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,781,415 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,808,616
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,296,291 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,174,698
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,295,916 shares (+108.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,166,478
